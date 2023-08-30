Magaly Medina He used the first minutes of his program to talk about Aldo Miyashiro, who referred to Érika Villalobos with some emotional words after being caught with her new lover. The figure of ATV celebrated that the Peruvian actress has given herself a new opportunity in love. As seen in the images, Érika Villalobos looked very comfortable with Erick Zapata and together they showed a lot of complicity that night.

What did Magaly Medina say about Aldo Miyashiro?

Magaly Medina He analyzed Aldo Miyashiro’s speech and considers that it would have hurt him to see his ex-partner, Érika Villalobos, giving himself a new opportunity in love.

“Now it was the turn of ‘Chino’ Miyashiro to look at the images (Erika Villalobos’ ampay). I think that many men, I don’t know if Aldo, but I think that when they see the mother of their children enjoy a new relationship, something affects them, because the majority of Peruvian men are macho and have a sense of belonging and, when they see that another person can come into their lives, they unleash themselves, ”said the presenter.

“He was very loose-boned yesterday in his program when he wished Érika Villalobos all happiness. Well, it would be the least he could tell her,” she added.

