Magaly Medina He did not hesitate to refer to the recent news about the amount that Jossmery Toledo would be asking for to agree on an interview with a television medium. The “America Today” program contacted the model’s manager and he asked her for 10,000 soles so that her representative could grant statements about the ampay that she starred in with the soccer player Paolo Hurtado.

Due to this, the popular ‘Magpie’ He offered the influencer 15,000 soles to sit in his program to testify about the video in which he is involved with the athlete. The host asserted that they would make a “chancha” to reach that figure and she challenged other channels.

#Magaly #Medina #offers #pay #Jossmery #Toledo #soles #talk #ampay #Paolo #Hurtado