The figure of ATV Magaly Medina took advantage of a few minutes of the last edition of her program to attack the host of “América Hoy” Ethel Well. The daughter of Gisela Valcárcel pointed out, this Tuesday, March 22 in the morning, that she did not know where the images of the ampay starring the soccer player came from Paolo Hurtadosince he was watching a telenovela broadcast by América TV. “You don’t even see ‘Maricucha'”pointed out the show hostesswith obvious discomfort.

On the other hand, Medina described as “liars” the drivers of the morning magazine. “Even your production team watches my show. Otherwise, they had no content”pointed out the wife of Alfredo Zambranobetween laughs.