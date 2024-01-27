Magaly Medina He took a nice vacation after the holidays. Although she has not yet returned to television, she is already making waves: first for announcing an ampay that will rock 'Chollywood' and now for revealing that she crossed paths with Gisela Valcárcel on the plane where they were traveling.

YOU CAN SEE: Magaly confirms ampay that she will paralyze 'Chollywood': “It will surprise them”

What happened to Magaly Medina and Gisela Valcárcel?

Magaly He arrived in Lima from Miami this January 25; However, at the same time she also returned Gisela. They both met on the plane, but they didn't find out until Magaly He went to the bathroom and ran into Susana Umbert, producer of Gisela. “I really hadn't seen it and I only found out by chance when I went to the bathroom to brush my teeth and I ran into Susana, but nothing, you know that you can meet people and For me it's like seeing any other unknown person“said the popular 'Magpie' for Trome.

Magaly Medina returns this Monday, January 29. Photo: diffusion

“She has been traveling in business for a long time. I'm not the first, but for a long time I traveled in economy. However, I think that all people like comfort and if we can afford it, you don't have to be stingy. I always say that life is one and you have to enjoy it,” she concluded.

YOU CAN SEE: Magaly or Gisela? Tula Rodríguez surprises by answering who she would save from drowning

Why do Magaly and Gisela get along badly?

In the 90s, Magaly Medina, who was just beginning her career as a journalist, worked writing an opinion column in the famous magazine Oiga, directed by Francisco 'Paco' Igartua. In her space, which lasted six years, she gave her opinion about the famous people of the moment, including Gisela Valcárcel. Criticism towards the popular 'Mr.' was related to “her diva poses”, since, according to Magaly Medina, the fumes had gone to her head when she won the affection of the housewives with her program 'Aló Gisela'.

It didn't take long for the so-called 'Magpie' to hit television with a show segment. The success of her participation led to her being given her own television program and she became the leading figure in Peruvian entertainment. Since then, they have not stopped sending hints and making their rivalry public.

#Magaly #Medina #meets #Gisela #Valcárcel #plane #minimizes #unknown #person