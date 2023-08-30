Tonight, Magaly Medina invited La Uchulú to his television set to join the public apology after being the victim of transphobic comments by Carlos Cacho and Andrés Hurtado in their reality show ‘La casa de Magaly’. The ATV figure hugged her popular influencer, advised her to never stay silent and hugged her in an emotional meeting.

YOU CAN SEE: Transphobia in ‘La casa de Magaly’: Etza Wong confronts Cacho and Hurtado for not respecting their identity

What did Magaly Medina say to La Uchulú after being the victim of transphobic comments?

The show presenter was emphatic in acknowledging the mistake of the participants Hurtado and Cacho in the last broadcast of ‘La casa de Magaly’. The ‘Magpie’ took advantage of her space to advise her to learn to defend herself in this type of case.

“I have to give you my solidarity hug because, finally, I am not going to allow any type of transphobia in my house, nor on my set, nor in my program, but understand that this is a reality show and it is allowed to live. Production people can’t intervene, unless things go to hell. In this case, we saw that Carlos Cacho and Andrés Hurtado apologized to you,” said the ATV driver.

#Magaly #Medina #strong #announcement #defends #Uchulú #quotI #accept #act #transphobiaquot