Magaly Medina Not only is she a well-known television presenter who won the Martín Fierro award for best host, but, with the advancement of technology, she became one of the influencers with the most reach in Peru. There are several brands that seek to work with her; However, the popular communicator alarmed her followers with a couple of stories in which she claimed that a company used her images as advertising, despite not having performed any treatment with them, so she will report them to Indecopi.

Magaly denounces a company dedicated to alternative medicine.

What happened to Magaly Medina?

Magaly revealed the possible crime: “This company is using my image without my authorization, blatantly lying. I don’t know them and I don’t recommend them. I don’t do any treatment with them. “I am going to report them to Indecopi.” Later he invited his followers: “Let’s denounce these frauds who want to deceive the public. (…) Let’s not put our health at risk with irresponsible people like these”.



For its part, the company in question has not commented on the matter.

Why didn’t Magaly appear on television during her program?

Although he had already announced it on his social networks, many viewers wondered why Medina was absent from the program. The truth is I would have health problems. “I had tests done this afternoon to see what I have.because I have a general decline. I drag my body wherever I go. I don’t know how I have recorded for networks,” she said on Instagram.

Magaly Medina does not go on air due to her health.

Along these lines, he advanced: ““I don’t know what the results of the analyzes will be and I don’t know if I will be able to do a program at night.” The results are unknown at this time. It is also unknown if it will return to TV on Monday, December 4.

