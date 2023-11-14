Magaly Medina could not be free despite the evidence she showed on her television program and on November 14 it was announced that she was sentenced to a year of suspended prison for the trial brought against her by soccer player Jefferson Farfán for the crime of aggravated defamation . It should be noted that this would be the final sentence, since in July the presenter had already filed an appeal for the magistrate’s decision to be revoked.

What happened to Magaly Medina?

Through his social networks, the soccer player Jefferson Farfán announced that the appeal presented by Magaly Medina was rejected and finally the Superior Court of Justice of Lima determined that the presenter was sentenced to 1 year and 8 months of suspended imprisonment. for the crime of aggravated defamation. This will have a trial period within the same period and the driver must follow a series of rules of conduct.

Jefferson Farfán maintains a legal dispute with Magaly Medina for aggravated defamation. Photo: Instagram/Jefferson Farfán

Why did Jefferson Farfán sue Magaly Medina?

The trial filed by Farfán against Magaly Medina occurred after the host stated in her program ‘Magaly TV: la firma’ that the former Alianza Lima player bought some furniture and artifacts from the singer Yahaira Plasencia for an apartment that she was going to furnish in Lime.

Despite this, in the month of July the lawyer of the host Iván Paredes rejected that the host had been investigated for this and stated that the authorities investigated further the verbal attacks that the presenter had on national television.

“Due to the issue of ‘cachudo’ and ‘cuckold’, the judge has said that Magaly has not offended Farfán, nor has she violated him. The main complaint was that he had been offended by those epithets. But the judge says that does not constitute a crime. They have condemned her for the issue of the furniture purchase report, (Farfán) says it is false,” the lawyer stated on that occasion for the ATV cameras.

Had Magaly already appealed against the sentence?

This decision by the Superior Court of Justice of Lima comes after both parties involved have appealed against the sentence. At first, the driver had already been sentenced to 1 year and 8 months of suspended prison and awarded 100 thousand soles as a civil reparation payment to Farfán. After this decision, the driver appealed for the sentence to be annulled.

For his part, Jefferson Farfán also did not agree with the sentence and requested that the sentence be converted to effective imprisonment against the presenter for 3 years. Finally, the magistrate determined that the sentence remained as agreed upon in the first instance.

