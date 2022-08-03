After the publication of Gisela Valcarcel On Instagram, Magaly Medina expressed her annoyance around the brands of bags they both use. This Tuesday, August 2, the show host attacked the popular “Señito” and assured that she “does not buy brand handbags.”

What did Magaly Medina say about Gisela Valcárcel?

Magaly Medina has received several criticisms from the media and some drivers for referring to the monetary value of some objects, or for asking how much money some people have. Due to this, the influencer saw a publication by Gisela Valcárcel on Instagram and considered that it was an “indirect, very direct” for her.

“What is she getting into? It’s okay for others to crack that they don’t think I appear shopping, but if you look at my social networks, I show them every last shoe, bag, bedroom, etc., because I want to do it, “he said at the beginning.

“She doesn’t even buy them. The one she has is one of the cheapest bags, Vuitton, which are between 800 and 950 dollars. For what she has or could spend, it’s cheap. Suddenly, for people who see us at home, no, but for her it’s cheap, it’s a simple, “she said and ended by saying that Gisela Valcárcel” is not a woman of handbags. She this she has no mark and we don’t know what she is. She could cost him S / 100 or more, but she is not a woman who spends ”.

The publication of Gisela Valcárcel

This morning, the television figure communicated with his Instagram followers and uploaded a story showing a luxurious bag. The description he placed infuriated Magaly, who took it personally.

“I don’t like showing bags or brands, I don’t like it, but showing details, yes. I believe that, in a business career as in life, details count. Add something else to that undertaking, put your personal stamp. That’s the key,” was the description of this story, a text that made “Urraca” uncomfortable.