Magaly Medina has earned the refusal and admiration of several viewers after broadcasting the ampays loudest in the peruvian celebrity. Currently, she is the most controversial show host due to her opinions, but she is also one of the influencers with the most followers due to her occurrences on social networks. In this note, she knows the most striking passages of the ‘Urraca’ mansion.

How is the luxurious house of Magaly Medina?

Due to the social confinement to prevent the spread of COVID-19 during 2020 and 2021, several entertainment figures stayed inside their homes and chose to record their day to day to entertain their followers.

This is the case of Magaly Medina, who has created a community of young people and adults who follow her on social platforms for her content on beauty, food, wellness and pets. During the recording of these videos, the ATV driver shows some corners that attract attention due to their colors and organization.

the main room

The driver has a large room to receive her guests, spend free time or simply rest. The presenter has this area very well decorated and with dreamy lighting.

Magaly Medina and her luxurious mansion. Photo: Youtube.

Magaly Medina and her luxurious mansion. Photo: Instagram.

Magaly Medina and her luxurious mansion. Photo: Instagram.

Alfredo Zambrano’s piano

As is known, the notary has a great talent playing the piano and, according to a video on the “Urraca” Youtube account, she was taking singing lessons to accompany her partner at the gigs.

Alfredo Zambrano’s piano. Photo: Youtube.

Alfredo Zambrano’s piano. Photo: Instagram.

The bedroom

Magaly Medina has a large space to rest from her daily work. A room with warm colors and several furnished spaces is what she chose to enjoy on rest days with her partner. Also, inside this place, she has a closet full of her best clothes and accessories.

Magaly Medina’s bedroom. Photo: Youtube.

Magaly Medina’s closet. Photo: Composition LR / Instagram / Youtube.

Magaly Medina’s handbags. Photo: Composition LR / Youtube / Instagram.

Bathroom

In this area, you can see a large bathtub and a dressing table that many would like to have. Magaly has makeup within reach and distributed in an orderly manner for any occasion.

Magaly Medina’s bathroom. Photo: Composition LR / Instagram / Youtube.

The kitchen

It is the space most longed for by his followers. Magaly prepares her recipes in her majestic kitchen, which is equipped with various electrical appliances, dinnerware sets, cookbooks, and more.

Magaly Medina’s kitchen. Photo: Youtube.

Magaly Medina’s kitchen. Photo: Youtube.

Magaly Medina’s kitchen. Photo: Youtube.

Magaly Medina’s kitchen. Photo: Youtube.

The pool

Magaly enjoys a wide space with green areas that includes a swimming pool. In this place, the host performs short catwalks to model the newly acquired dresses and upload them to social networks.

Magaly Medina’s pool. Photo: Youtube.

Magaly Medina’s pool. Photo: Instagram.

The paintings

The decoration in Magaly’s house is essential. The pictures and paintings animate the place with colors and silhouettes, this can be seen in the photographs or videos that the ATV figure uploads to her Instagram account.

Magaly Medina’s paintings. Photo: Composition LR / Instagram / Youtube.

Who does Magaly Medina live with?

The ‘Urraca’ has a quiet life in her luxurious mansion; however, she is not alone. She lives in the company of Alfredo Zambrano, with whom she has been married for more than five years and 10 years as a couple. On the other hand, both share their day to day with Aston and Ozzy, her playful puppies.

Magaly Medina, Alfrezo Zambrano, Astos and Ozzy. Photo: Instagram.

Who is Magaly Medina?

She is a television host who, throughout her career, was not only in show programs, but was also seen in front of a newscast in Latina. However, her fame in Peru had its origin in the ampays to television figures, since her “jackals” got the first fruits to later be broadcast on the nightly program.

Magaly Medina’s first broadcast was in 1997 and, from that moment, “Urraca” lashed out at any well-known figure, and made terms like “Chollywood” and “ampay” her own.

However, the influencer also had ups and downs. As it is recalled, Magaly was imprisoned in 2008, but she was able to be released after serving six months in prison and paying $26,000 for defaming the Peruvian national team Paolo Guerrero.

Magaly Medina lost the case against Paolo Guerrero. Photo: File.

Magaly had three great loves. In 1983, she married Marco Mendoza, the father of her only child, Gianmarco Mendoza Medina. After this romance, she had a seven-year relationship with Ney Guerrero, her former producer.

Gianmarco Mendoza, the son of Magaly Medina. Photo: GLR

In 1989, she married the former director of the newspaper Ojo César Lengua, who also directed the magazine Magaly TeVe until 2009. Years later, they signed the divorce documents.

Magaly Medina married César Lengua in 1989. Photo: GLR / Instagram

In 2016, Magaly returned to the altar and married Alfredo Zambrano, who today is “the love of her life” and with whom she shares her day-to-day life in her luxurious mansion located in La Molina.

Magaly Medina’s wedding with Alfredo Zambrano. Photo: GLR

Magaly Medina does a ‘house tour’ on her YouTube channel

The driver said that she always dreamed of having a big house and, luckily, she found a piece of land in a very quiet area where she decided to build a space for herself from scratch. “It was a very old house. I grabbed it, I knocked it all down and I did it to my liking, ”said the communicator.

Then, he gave a tour of his living room, his kitchen, his closet, his garden, among other spaces. Also, she introduced his two beloved pets.