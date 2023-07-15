Jefferson Farfan He won the legal process he was facing against Magaly Medina. On July 14, the 38th Criminal Court of Lima of the Lima Superior Court of Justice issued a sentence on the host of “Magaly TV, la firme” for the crime of aggravated defamation. However, as the lawyer Hugo Mendoza Malpartida, founding partner of Mendoza Malpartida & Asociados, points out, the suspended sentence of one year and eight months for the presenter could change due to technical details not considered.

—What detail was not considered in the conviction of Magaly Medina?

—Article 57 of the Penal Code sets out the requirements to apply a suspended sentence, that is, to avoid sending you to jail. One of these is for the judge to analyze the fact, the seriousness and above all the behavior of the subject to whom he is sentenced. This prognosis allows you to infer that this person will not commit a new crime.

Magaly Medina, due to the particularity of her work as a television host, is exposed to re-incur in this type of defamation crime. The judge could have had another type of decision not to apply the suspended sentence.

But it’s not just that. What is serious is not taking into account that article 56, paragraph 3, says that the person does not have the status of repeat offender or habitual. However, Magaly Medina is a repeat offender. This year she has also been sentenced for aggravated defamation in the case with Lucho Cáceres. She was sentenced in the first instance on December 2, 2022 and the appeals chamber confirmed the sentence on June 6, 2023.

—Does that mean that Magaly Medina should go to jail?

—Magaly Medina has the condition of recidivist and this paragraph says that the person should not have these conditions; in other words, if he has it, the execution of the sentence should not be suspended.

Can Jefferson Farfán’s lawyers request jail for Magaly Medina?

“If you think so, yes. But beyond the issue of wanting to put Magaly Medina in prison or not, judges have to be very rigorous when issuing a sentence. There would have to be a very qualified justification, which I doubt, and also it could not be otherwise, because the norm is clear, it says that it should not be a repeat offender or habitual.

—What other action could Jefferson Farfán’s defense take?

—You can make a partial appeal: I do not appeal at the end of the sentence (prison), I show my agreement, but I consider that the amount established for civil reparation (100,000 soles) is not enough. That depends on the strategy of the defense and what the victim wants: Jefferson Farfán.

Could Magaly Medina reconcile with Jefferson Farfán so as not to go to jail?

-Yes of course. The issue of aggravated defamation protects honor. It is a crime of private action. The Public Ministry does not enter here, it does not have the quality of public persecution, it is done by those who feel alluded to, aggrieved, dented in their honor. Just as you file a lawsuit, you can also give up, walk away, and negotiate with the other party.

—If Magaly Medina reconciles with Jefferson Farfán, does she have to make it public?

—It is not necessary that they make it public, this is simply between the parties, all they have to do is notify the judge that they have reached an agreement.

—How long could Magaly Medina go to jail?

—The rule in a suspended sentence is that it has to be four years or less. Not less than one nor more than three years for being aggravated, for having occurred in the media. So it would be one to three years.