The renowned presenter of atvMagaly Medina, has been captured enjoying a weekend in Miami, where you own property. This time, she decided to embark on the trip in the company of a friend, but apart from the quality time they had, it seems that shopping took the driver's attention. And the 'Magpie' vacation companion made fun of Medina's love for luxury brands, as she evidenced through funny posts on social networks.

What did Magaly Medina's friend say about her taste for shopping?

Magaly Medina, known for her love of fashion, has always been passionate about looking impeccable in exclusive designer clothing. On more than one occasion, she has shared her fascination with these types of products and her dreams of dressing elegant since she was young. Currently, her closet is the envy of many, as it features a wide variety of handbags.

However, during this weekend, her friend decided to share a video on social networks where she expressed her annoyance towards the show host. In the video, Medina's companion lamented that instead of eating, the journalist preferred to continue shopping. Apparently, Medina's passion for fashion led her to spend hours in stores like Louis Vuitton instead of going to lunch. It is important to emphasize that the television star has never hidden her love for this type of accessories and she has always emphasized how much she enjoys shopping.

In the video, Magaly Medina's friend expressed: “We should be eating our bad rice and she's in Louis Vuitton looking for more bags. Please, we haven't had breakfast.”. Faced with this accusation, Medina defended himself by arguing that he had already had breakfast previously.

The 'Magpie' friend continued with her joke and added in her Instagram post that Medina “preferred shopping than eating,” thus highlighting Medina's passion for shopping and fashion. It seems that Magaly is enjoying a well-deserved vacation in Miami this weekend, after having recorded the edition of 'Magaly TV, La Firme' last Friday, March 8.

This incident shows the fun side of Magaly Medina, who, despite her fame and professional success, continues to enjoy the company of friends during a shopping session in a city as cosmopolitan as Miami.

How old is Magaly Medina and how many followers does she have on Instagram?

The renowned ATV presenter was born on March 31, 1963, making her currently 60 years old. She comes from Huacho. On her social networks she has millions of followers, on Instagram alone she has 1.7 million fans attentive to all of her publications.

