Magaly Medina came out to defend her program, after ‘América hoy’ said that the show host is afraid of competing in time with ‘Perdóname’, the new novel starring Aldo Miyashiro and Erika Villalobos. The popular ‘Urraca’ did not remain silent and highlighted that, for more than two decades, she was always in the prime time of Peruvian TV. However, he recognizes that channel 4 soap operas usually surpass it in ratings, although he specified that it remains in second place most of the time.

“How can I be afraid of the competition, if I have been competing for 25 years with América TV’s prime time, which have been soap operas all my life, first, foreign and, now, national. I am aware that these productions always have 22 points or more, depending on which novel they show. And, of course, this soap opera (‘Perdóname’), with all the morbidity with which they are promoting it“, he expressed in his program.

