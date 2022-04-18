Magaly Medina and alfredo zambrano were encouraged to travel in this Holy Week and they chose the jungle of Peru. The couple, faithful to religious tradition, took advantage of the long weekend and chose the town of wellwhere the television host was amazed by the beauty of the place.

In the first place, the host of Magaly TV, the firm met Oxapampa, where she even inaugurated a butterfly farm located in the Yanachaga nature reserve. This Saturday, meanwhile, the presenter and the businessman arrived at the town located in Pasco, being delighted with its landscapes.

Magaly Medina was delighted with the city of Pozuzo

Without even having reached the city, Magaly Medina was already amazed by a spectacular waterfall on the way to Pozuzo. Later, the popular “Urraca” continued to share videos with Alfredo Zambrano on her walk through that city, where she praised each of the places she met.

“How beautiful is our country! The beauty of my Peru leaves me in awe, ”she wrote in two Instagram stories, after touring suspension bridges, rivers and other tourist attractions in the area.

Magaly Medina had to wait 4 hours of traffic on the central highway

Due to the large number of people who traveled for the Holy Week holidays, Magaly Medina had problems with the always complicated traffic on the central highway. The press woman used her Instagram account to share this uncomfortable moment with her thousands of followers.

“After four hours, we were only able to move forward”can be seen in his publication, in which he showed the path of his trip, which would have Oxapampa and Pozuzo as its destination.

Magaly Medina surprises her followers by crossing a mighty river

The popular ‘Urraca’ left the luxuries aside to enter one of the most touristic regions of Peru and connect with mother nature; however, to achieve this she had to overcome some challenges.

Through her social networks, Magaly Medina showed how the event took place. Her friends were impressed when they saw that the driver decided to cross a mighty and narrow river in Oxapampa. “Are you seriously going to cross? I’m dying! ”, One of her friends is heard saying in the clip.

Janet Barboza considers that Magaly Medina changed her attitude

This April 18, Janet Barboza declared that the romance between Alfredo Zambrano and Giuliana Rengifo would be the origin of Magaly Medina’s change of attitude. According to the host of “America today”, the ‘Urraca’ would have reasons to be “bitter”.

“(…) she is a bitter woman and she has reasons for that. Putting us in his shoes for a moment, fifteen days later (after their relationship ended), he began an affair with Giulliana and took her to his house, sang to her by the pool, among other things that I cannot reveal because I they have counted in confidence”, he said for the Trome.