Magaly Medina was acquitted this Wednesday, November 22, due to the trial brought against him by the mother of former soccer player Jefferson Farfán, Rosario Guadalupe. During the reading of the ruling, which she kept strictly private, The Superior Court of Justice of Lima acquitted the ATV presenter for the crime of aggravated defamation. However, this ruling is given in the first instance, so the mother of the national soccer player could appeal.

Why did Jefferson Farfán’s mother prosecute Magaly Medina?

On Monday, November 20, Magaly Medina He announced in his program that Rosario Guadalupemother of Jefferson Farfán, filed a lawsuit against her for having called her “bawd”.

In 2019, the show host called this qualifying to the former soccer player’s mother after the issuance of a report in which it was said that ‘Charo’ Guadalupe bought porcelain tile for Yahaira Plasencia’s apartment, which would have been financed by ‘Foquita’ when both had a relationship.

Magaly Medina awaits the verdict of the trial she faces with Farfán's mother.

Why did Magaly Medina’s lawyer denounce irregularities in the trial with Farfán’s mother?

Magaly Medina’s lawyer Iván Paredes gave more details of the legal process that his client faces with Jefferson Farfán’s mother last Monday, November 20. The lawyer pointed out that, two weeks ago, the court in charge of this case asked the mother of ‘Foquita’ and the TV host to present evidence to defend their respective positions.

In this regard, the ‘Urraca’ lawyer confirmed that he complied with what was required within the three business days that were established. However, the judge did not define a date to view the evidence he presented and only observed what ‘Charo’ Guadalupe showed.

Given this, Medina’s defense indicated that he was surprised by the magistrate’s actions, who informed him that a date had already been defined for the reading of the sentence. “He has taken us out of the picture and caught us cold. It is inexplicable, illegal, irregular, illicit (…) I don’t know why there is such a rush,” held.