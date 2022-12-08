Magaly Medina He is one of the most controversial figures on Peruvian television. On more than one occasion, she has expressed strong adjectives towards public figures such as soccer players, models, singers and other artists.

In this sense, several of them decided to take legal action, such as lawsuits against the driver for defamation. The most controversial complaint was filed by the soccer player Paolo Guerrero, who managed to have the journalist sentenced to prison. However, he was not the only one who decided to bring the ‘Urraca’ statements before the law.

How many times has Magaly Medina been denounced?

Throughout her career on national television, the presenter has been sued six times.

In 2018, Magaly Medina received her first notarized letter from the soccer player Paolo Guerrero, who sued her for the dissemination of some photographs that “erroneously” showed the athlete leaving at dawn one day before the Peru vs. Brazil.

In 2019, Nicola Porcella sent him a complaint asking that inaccurate statements about him be rectified in relation to the statements of the model Poly Ávila.

At the beginning of 2022, during the Magaly Medina program, the judicial process of Génesis Alarcón against her husband and soccer player Andy Polo, for violence and non-compliance with alimony, was made public. This encouraged Polo to decide to denounce the driver.

In the same year, Melissa Paredes also initiated legal proceedings against “Urraca” for defamation and for describing her as a “bad mother” and “manipulator of men” during her open television program.

Recently, Giuliana Rengifo decided to send Medina a legal warning for making comments about her physique, alleging that this would affect her public image and reputation.

Finally, the actor Lucho Cáceres recently sued the presenter for comments against her person. This reached the courts and the sentence came out in favor of the interpreter, for which the driver received two years of suspended prison and she must make the payment of S / 70,000 as civil compensation.