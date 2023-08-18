Since her appearance on national television back in the 90s, everything indicated that Magaly Medina would generate controversy in each of her screen appearances. Her leap to popularity occurred in that well-remembered interview with Augusto Ferrando on the now-defunct program ‘Fuego cruzado’, hosted by Mariela Balbi. That time in 1991, the host accused the remembered character of humiliating the people who visited “Springboard to Fame” and of making fun of her need.

From that time, the journalist made a space for herself on the small screen and years later she went on to host her own program. And despite the comings and goings in the last two decades, today, “Urraca” remains in force and she continues to be one of the main stars of the national media. However, her style has earned her more than one legal confrontation, which even led her to be deprived of her freedom, as happened in 2008.

YOU CAN SEE: Magaly pronounces after losing trial against Nadeska: “I don’t remember, but my lawyers have already appealed”

The time Paolo Guerrero “sent” Magaly Medina to jail

In 2007, Magaly Medina, through her defunct magazine of the same name, published a series of photos in which she showed Paolo Guerrero with the model Fiorella Chirichingo, supposedly late at night, after having left the concentration of the Peruvian team one day before the match against Brazil for the 2006 World Cup Qualifiers in Germany. However, the footballer held a press conference to point out that the information disseminated was not true, since his appointment was given hours before indicated and with the permission of José Guillermo del Solar, coach of the Bicolor that year.

Magaly Medina was sent to jail in 2008 for defaming Paolo Guerrero. Photo: LR file

After said clarification, the national attacker sent a series of notarized letters to the presenter to retract the alleged ampay issued. However, she ignored the documents until the judiciary ruled against her for defamation and sentenced her to effective prison. Despite the fact that she tried to prevent it, “Urraca” was transferred to the Santa Mónica prison, where she spent five months deprived of her liberty. And after her defense appealed her ruling, Magaly left jail and returned on television to tell her journey behind bars, which generated great expectations among her viewers.

How many trials did Magaly lose so far in 2023?

And although this bitter memory is already in the past, the truth is that today Magaly Medina has several legal confrontations, of which she has lost more than one in recent months. Here we review them.

Nadeska Widausky

In 2020, Magaly Medina issued a couple of reports in which she pointed out that Nadeska Widausky was involved in the murder of Antonio Saucedo Mendoza, alias “Chino”, which happened in 2015. In another report, she even showed images in which the dancer was supposedly He entered a hotel with an official. From there, the model’s defense decided to sue the driver for defamation and start a long process.

Magaly will have to pay a large sum of money to Nadeska Widauske. Photo: composition LR

Finally, the Judiciary ruled in favor of Nadeska and imposed a suspended sentence of one year and eight months in prison, the payment of 30,000 soles for civil reparation and compliance with a series of conducts. However, it is important to specify that this resolution is still in the first instance, so the defense of the ‘Urraca’ already indicated that they will appeal it.

Jefferson Farfan

In 2019, Jefferson Farfán and Yahaira Plasencia resumed their love affair despite the fact that the salsa boat had been involved with another man. This caused Magaly Medina to describe the former Alianza Lima player as “cuckold”, whom she pointed out as having made a series of purchases in favor of the singer, a fact that the defense of “Foquita” flatly denied. As expected, the former attacker filed a lawsuit against the driver, who had her first ruling just a few weeks ago.

Magaly Medina obtained a suspended prison sentence in the case of Jefferson Farfán. Photo: LR composition/capture Magaly Medina Instagram/Jefferson Farfán Instagram

Last Friday, July 14, the Superior Court of Justice of Lima handed down a sentence against Magaly by imposing a year and eight months in suspended prison and paying 100,000 soles in civil compensation. As in other complaints, the presenter’s defense appealed the measure, considering it unfair. But even though it was a victory for Jefferson, Jefferson and his lawyers also appealed the ruling because they disagreed.

lucho caceres

The media and legal dispute between Magaly Medina and Lucho Cáceres dates back several years. On more than one occasion, the actor has expressed his disagreement with the presenter’s style of television, while “Urraca” has shown images of the actor in compromising situations on different occasions. However, the artist decided to take action on the matter after the presenter expressed strong qualifying adjectives against her through her program’s signal.

Lucho Cáceres criticized Magaly Medina more than once. Photo: Instagram Lucho Cáceres/Magaly Medina

This dispute met its ruling recently, which gave the winner to the one who was the protagonist of ‘A thousand trades’. In June of this 2023, the Judiciary ratified the first sentence handed down at the end of 2022, in which the ‘Urraca’ is given a sentence of two years of preventive detention, the payment of 70,000 soles and following a series of rules of conduct.

In summary, Magaly Medina has lost three lawsuits so far in 2023, but recently pointed out that this is not something that makes her lose sleep, so she will continue doing television as she has been doing for more than two decades.

