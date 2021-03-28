The presenter Magaly Medina was happy to announce that she was able to meet her father Luis Medina, 91 years old. This after he received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Through his Instagram stories, he shared a tender video in which he appears with his father. They both enjoyed a sunny day inside their residence.

“Today Saturday, we brought my dad to the house, dad, look, say hi … Today we had to hug my dad, how nice, they already gave him his vaccine, we are super happy, waiting for his second dose,” said the driver from Magaly TV, the firm with a smile.

Then, in another post on the social network, he showed his mother Jesus Vela, she appeared dancing to the rhythm of a song. “Now tell me from whom I inherited the rhythm that is in my blood. I love you mother! ”Said the ATV presenter.

Last Monday, March 22, Magaly Medina confirmed that her father had been part of the immunization plan against the coronavirus. “My 91-year-old retired police daddy got his first dose of the vaccine today!” The television figure wrote at the time.

Magaly Medina denounces that her image is used to scam

On Facebook, Magaly medina made a public complaint to brands that are using its image to scam consumers.

“I want to inform you that I do not advertise pills that ‘help you lose weight’ … All these publications are false. Any publicity that I do, I do it on my official social networks or on my television program … Report the pages, ”he said.

Magaly Medina, latest news:

