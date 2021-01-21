It is not a secret the good relationship that exists between Magaly Medina and Daniela darcourt, because on several occasions the television host has been admired for the great talent that the sauce boat has.

This time, the host of Magaly TV, the firm She was a guest of Carlos ‘Tomate’ Barraza at Radiomar.

In this interview, he revealed that the interpreter of “Señor mentira” is his favorite singer and highlighted the effort and work he has done to make a name for himself in his musical genre nationally and internationally.

“I have not hidden my predilection for Daniela’s voice; She is also a girl who has been working for a long time. I will always highlight the people who get ahead on their own merits, ”said Medina.

“Nobody made things easier for me, Daniela didn’t either, so I undoubtedly do, I prefer it. Besides, the one who has the talent to sing because she has an incredible voice is Daniela Darcourt ”, expressed the figure of ATV.

A few weeks ago, Daniela Darcourt and Alfredo Zambrano They surprised more than one with an improvised duet that they formed during a photo session.

In the video that appeared on social networks, the singer is seen performing the song “Probably” in a duet with Magaly Medina’s husband.

