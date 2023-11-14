The name of Handa He began to sound louder after accusing Leslie Shaw of minimizing the work of Peruvian artists such as Mayra Goñi and Mario Hart. After being involved in a controversy, Magaly Medina He was encouraged to invite the urban singer to the set of ‘Magaly TV, la Firma’ so that she could defend herself against the harsh criticism that the ‘La Faldita’ interpreter made of her on different TV shows. It should be noted that in that interview, the popular ‘Urraca’ had strong words for Handa.

What did Handa say about Leslie Shaw?

Handa She was invited to the latest edition of ‘Magaly TV, la firma’, broadcast on Monday, November 13, in which she spoke about her rivalry with Leslie Shaw. Since the beginning, Magaly Medina He attacked the urban interpreter.

“I wouldn’t have invited you if it hadn’t been for all the nonsense against Leslie Shaw. Thank her (…) Are you proud of having taken advantage of Leslie Shaw? Since they don’t succeed abroad, at least here (…). “I haven’t heard your music, honestly,” she said. ‘Magpie’, who did not hesitate to question Handa for asking Peruvian musicians to come together to collaborate.

“Why does Leslie have to be the union? Mamacita, land, in Colombia it has worked because they have some heads in the industry,” she said. “What a pity that you are there for controversy and not for music, now you have to get involved with another scandal (…). “You have already met your marketing goal,” he added.

Who is Handa and how old is she?

Eva Bustamante, better known in the artistic environment as Handa, is a 29-year-old singer of the urban genre. The Peruvian composer was born in the city of Huaraz. According to her social networks, the performer seeks to make her way in the industry with new proposals to empower female talent. Some songs that stand out from her repertoire are ‘No flower’, ‘Evil’, ‘Damage my mind’.

Handa recorded a song with Mario Hart a few years ago. Photo: diffusion

