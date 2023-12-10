Magaly Medina and Alfredo Zambrano celebrated their seven-year anniversary and had the best time. The couple decided to escape from their routine for a few days, taking advantage of the long holiday, and traveled to Punta Cana, in the Dominican Republic. The popular 'Urraca' also became romantic on social networks and wrote him a tender message. Find out more in this note.

What did Magaly Medina say to Alfredo Zambrano for their anniversary?

Magaly Medina shared with her Instagram followers an emotional video in which she shows a compilation of photos with her husband from the different places they have visited. They seem happy and more than in love. “Happy seventh anniversary to the best companion that life could give me. I love you, my sweetheart!” reads the description of the publication.

What does Magaly Medina think about infidelity?

Magaly Medina He spoke about infidelity in 2021 with Dr. Tomás Angulo on his YouTube channel. They talked about the difference between the unfaithful man and the unfaithful woman. “Men tend to save photos and videos of their sexual exploits or exploits. Not women, they erase everything and keep it in their heads,” said Dr. Angulo.

Magaly Medina supported this comment and responded forcefully: “Women are better liars than men. “When women lie, men never notice.”he stated confidently.

