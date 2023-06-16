Magaly Medina He again referred to the paparazzi Jordi Martin, who is known for closely following the breakup of Shakira and Pique, since he affirmed in the program “Love and fire” that he rejected the alleged proposal of the “Urraca” to be a collaborator of his program. This time, the ATV presenter presented evidence that brings down the statements of the Spanish communicator; In addition, she said that the photographer himself wrote to her to apologize.

YOU CAN SEE: Why did the paparazzi Jordi Martín refuse to work with Magaly Medina and what does Rodrigo González have to do with it?

What did Jordi Martin say about Magaly Medina?

On Wednesday June 14, Jordi Martin He was linked with Rodrigo González and Gigi Miter to talk about the alleged job proposal that Magaly Medina would have made him. In said space, he affirmed that he did not accept out of loyalty to the Willax program. Similarly, the journalist who was prosecuted by Piqué and Clara Chía indicated that the ATV production would have compared the well-known figure with Susana Jiménez.

“I have a special affection for ‘Amor y fuego’, it was the first program I have collaborated with in Latin America after ‘El gordo y la flaca’, and I think I have compensated for that affection,” he said.

YOU CAN SEE: Magaly Medina responds to Jordi Martín after revealing that he rejected his job offer: “He lies about me”

What do the chats say about Magaly’s production with Jordi Martin?

In the conversation between reporter Otto Díaz and Jordi Martin, you can see how the ‘urraco’ from the Magaly program communicates by chat with the Spanish photographer and asks him if he could link up live so that he can explain his case with Piqué and Clara Chía; since the driver has a legal problem with Jefferson Farfán, both with similar situations. Even the Peruvian journalist clarifies that it is only so that she can tell about her experience with the lawsuit and not to make her a job offer, as she stated in Willax.

Along these lines, the former host of Latina stated that she would have no reason to hire the aforementioned character because in our country “people like to know more about Susy Díaz than about Shakira.”

Given this, Magaly Medina did not remain silent and criticized him for having lied “blatantly”. In the same way, she revealed that after her first pronouncement on the subject, Jordi wrote to her to apologize for the controversy generated. “Whether you’re a colleague or not, don’t lie, that’s all. That way you won’t get into a controversy with me (…) And I don’t even post his answer anymore because, really, he fell to the floor to apologize, I’m tired of talking about he”he claimed.

#Magaly #Medina #exposes #chats #Jordi #Martin #denies #quotHe #dropped #floor #apologize.quot