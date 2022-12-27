Magaly Medina has ended a year full of scandals and ‘ampays’ by the characters of the Peruvian show business. The controversial host enjoys her year-end vacations and did not hesitate to show in detail the luxuries that she has at home, the result of her effort and work that she does every day in her program “Magaly TV, la sign”. Through social networks, the well-known “Urraca” published a short video in which she is seen enjoying the summer season.

However, what most caught the attention of his followers was undoubtedly the large pool that he has in the patio of his luxurious mansion. On the other hand, he was encouraged to show the immense garden that he has, the same place where he takes the opportunity to sunbathe. “Getting a little tan” he wrote in one of his Instagram stories.

Magaly Medina sent a message for Christmas

Through social networks, Magaly Medina posted a Christmas message to all of her followers. La “Urraca” uploaded images of a photo session in which she participated with her husband Alfredo Zambrano, to celebrate the end of the year holidays.

“I hope that this Christmas they do not lack good love and that they have distributed many hugs to the people who really matter. Merry Christmas! ”, he wrote on Instagram.