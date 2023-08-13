On August 12, the concert of Christian Nodal in Lima. Thousands of fans flocked to the Parque de la Exposición esplanade to see the regional Mexican musician live. One of the show business figures who also attended the event was Magaly Medina. The driver arrived in the company of friends and her husband, Alfredo Zambrano. Users were excited to learn that “Urraca” is also a fan of the “Bottle after bottle” interpreter. Through her Instagram stories, she recorded the details.

“We love Nodal,” the host wrote in one of her stories. Likewise, she also highlighted the work of her friend Daniela Darcourt, who was the opening act for the concert and sang songs like “With my friend” and “Señor lie”. “What a pleasure to see you, dear Magaly,” replied the sauce boat on her Instagram.

