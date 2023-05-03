She didn’t keep quiet! Magaly Medina He referred to tonight’s “Magaly TV, the firm” program to the video uploaded by Mark Vito in which he appears with a doctor who points out the anabolic tests in his body. Mark and the doctor confirmed that he does not have any anabolic substance and that therefore it is a physiognomy worked naturally with exercise and nutrition. However, this test was not enough for the popular ‘Urraca’, as she points out that “A paper does not mean anything and that he could have stopped consuming to take the test.”

“These papers mean nothing. There are men who inject anabolics, stop using for three days and of course, only then could the test come out negative”Magaly lashed out. On her side, Keiko Fujimori’s ex-husband continues to upload healthy lifestyle content to her social networks and confirm video by video that she does not consume anabolics.

#Magaly #Medina #Mark #Vitos #negative #anabolic #test #quotThose #papers #dont #thingquot