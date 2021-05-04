She is not silent! Magaly medina He could not hide his annoyance at the attitude of Diego Zurek, who was intervened by the Police after participating again in a COVID-19 party in full curfew.

Zurek had already been caught a few weeks ago at a meeting of Yahaira Plasencia in Cieneguilla. For this reason, the ATV driver was outraged. In the disseminated images, the former reality boy is observed in breach of biosafety measures to avoid the spread of the coronavirus.

“Yahaira’s friend is a reality boy and a former soccer player. COVID was at a party again, and this time they are so disobedient that the Police intervened, fined them and sent them home. But as soon as the police disappeared, everyone returned to the Zurek department and continued with the party, “he said. Magaly medina.

“ A brat who is absolutely not interested in any biosafety protocol . How they are so shameless, as cool as a lettuce, Diego Zurek walks out and when he is questioned, he begins to hum a song (…) they seem narcissistic people, half psychopathic ”, he added.

Likewise, Magaly Medina highlighted the fact that the former footballer has not been able to recognize his fault so far.

“There is nothing that makes a man humble and paints him in full body than really knowing how to apologize when he has erred, that’s what this spoiled brat must have done ”, He expressed bluntly.

