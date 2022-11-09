Magaly Medina She was quite upset when talking about a web page that uses the name of her show program “Magaly TV, the firm” to share content with altered information about local entertainment. “Very stupid using my name (…) and also using a name used by the ATV channel, causing confusion to the public, stealing property that is not theirs,” she said.

On the other hand, the ‘Magpie’ affirmed that he will resort to the law to solve this problem, because he will not allow them to profit from his name and image. “The channel and I are going to take the corresponding legal measures, because I am not going to allow them to steal something that is my property. That is my name, my property,” he added.