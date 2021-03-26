The driver Magaly Medina publicly denounced that she has received threats from the direct family of Alvaro Paz de la Barra, husband of Sofía Franco and mayor of La Molina.

Through Twitter, the presenter of Magaly TV, the firm He assured that he received the warning messages after having shown his support for Sofía Franco, who continues to be detained at the La Molina police station for starring in an act of domestic violence.

Magaly Medina affirmed that she will not give in to intimidation by the burgomaster’s family and will continue to cover the case of the former television presenter.

“Early in the morning I already received threats from the direct family of the mayor of La Molina. That will not intimidate me to continue saying what I think about this case, “wrote the host of ATV on the social network.

sofía Franco magaly medina

In the latest edition of your show, Medina He offered Sofía Franco the legal support of a law firm. This is the lawyer Julio Rodríguez, who went to the police station and assumed the position of the former driver’s new lawyer on Friday 26.

Sofía Franco communicated with Magaly Medina live

From the La Molina police station, Sofia Franco he communicated with Magaly Medina through a telephone link on the night of Thursday, March 25.

Franco said that she feels affected by the situation she is going through. “I am nervous, as a detainee. Unfortunately, it is a situation that has me devastated. They have me separated from my son. This is still going to continue, tomorrow they will take me to the Prosecutor’s Office ”, he said.

Magaly Medina, latest news:

LR Shows Newsletter

Subscribe here to the Espectáculos La República newsletter and receive from Monday to Saturday in your email the most outstanding news of national and international entertainment, as well as the topics that are trending on social networks.