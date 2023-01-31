Magaly Medina revealed that the former soccer player Roberto Guizasola He has been accused by his ex-partner for not financially complying with his children.

The driver Magaly Medina submitted a report in which the ex-partner of Roberto Guizasola, former player of Lima Alliance and a close friend of Jefferson Farfán and Paolo Guerrero, would not be a good father. Andrea Oliveros, mother of the former soccer player’s children, pointed out that he was like the Robin Hood of Puente Piedra: “He does not remember (his children) neither on birthdays nor on Christmas or at all.” In addition, she affirmed that, for six years, he has not complied with the support of his descendants despite having an NGO for children.

In the same way, Roberto’s ex-partner said that their relationship was toxic and that he suffered from domestic violence. “She hit me, she punched me in the face, she broke my teeth and she left me lying on the doorstep of her house,” she revealed.