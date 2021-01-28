Magaly medina made a public complaint against an influencer who came from Mexico to Peru to be part of the new season of Esto es guerra 2021.

It’s about the model Luana Barron, who was presented as the new pull of the program in the edition of last Tuesday, January 26.

The conductor of Magaly TV, the firm showed the immigration record of the reality girl. According to Magaly Medina, the Peruvian influencer did not comply with the mandatory social isolation, a measure that was imposed by the Government for all people who enter the country during the pandemic.

“This girl came from Mexico because I have her migration certificate. Today they presented it as a brand-new piece of Esto es Guerra, ”said the presenter.

Stated that Barron He had to quarantine for six days until his result came back negative to the COVID-19, as the law indicates for those who leave the country.

She was outraged by the case of the young figure in This is War. “I say this girl has a crown, she is the only one who enters the country on the 22nd and today she was already on a television program. Nobody has a crown, in my case I had to go back to be able to go on the air. You cut your vacations to be within the law, “said Magaly Medina.

In social networks, several users also questioned the presence of Luana Barrón in the reality show.

Luana Barrón on her return to EEG

Leaving aside what was said by the host of Magaly TV, the firm, the model and influencer gave her first statements to Gian Piero Díaz after joining the ranks of competitors of This is war.

“I think both teams will love me,” said Luana Barrón.

Mario Irivarren, Karen Dejo and Luana Barrón did not enter EEG

On January 27, the production of This is War announced through the Court about the sanction of the three characters for not complying with the security protocols established to combat the coronavirus (COVID-19).

“There are people who have not started this season with us, it should be said Karen Leave, Mario irivarren and Luana BarronIt is because they have been sanctioned for not complying with the protocols that all Peruvians must comply with ”, indicated the EEG Court.

This is war, latest news:

