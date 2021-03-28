Magaly Medina decided to issue a statement through social networks after receiving a large number of messages in which they alerted her about different companies that use her name to promote products.

The television presenter indicated that these organizations only seek to scam their thousands of followers and stressed that she has not given permission for them to use her image for commercial purposes.

“They have been sending me by DM several images of brands that use my image without authorization, misleading the public . I want to inform you that I do not advertise pills that ‘help to lose weight’, nor have I conducted interviews telling ‘how I became a millionaire’, “he wrote in his official account of Instagram.

In the same way, Magaly Medina asked the users of the social platform for help to be able to collect evidence and links from all the brands that use their identity and thus be able to report the pages.

“All those posts are fake. Any publicity I do, I do it on my official social networks or on my television show. I ask that if you see this on social networks, report the pages and send me the links by message to proceed to report me too. Thank you ”, he concluded.

Magaly medina

Magaly Medina was reunited with her father

The ATV driver was very happy on social networks with her father, with whom she was able to meet again after receiving the first dose of the coronavirus vaccine.

Magaly Medina shared some of the tender moments she lived with her father through her Instagram account. “Today we had to hug my dad, how nice. They already gave him the vaccine, we are super happy. Waiting for his second dose, “he said.

