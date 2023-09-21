Magaly Medina He used a few minutes in his last program to respond to Janet Barboza for slipping that Alfredo Zambrano He was unfaithful to her in the past and she ended up forgiving him. The ATV figure made it clear, once again, that she has dignity and she would never forgive an unfair act, so she asked not to make comments lightly in order to leave her in a bad light. She states that she fully trusts her notary and knows very well where she goes out and with whom. “There are irresponsible, bitter, envious people who cannot see the happiness of others.”said.

What did Medina Medina say about Alfredo Benavides’ alleged infidelity?

Magaly Medina She claims that the ‘Urracos’ always send her photos of her husband when he is on the street. She challenged them to show her any image of the notary taking his feet out of the plate, although she affirms that she fully trusts him. “If my husband had been unfaithful to me when I was married… someone would come and show me photos, evidence and I wouldn’t have any problem. I think that the first time my husband does, they will bring him here, if they send me photos in every restaurant he is in through Gossip, don’t worry, I know where and who he is with… imagine the day he They find him with another woman,” said Magaly Medina.

“I have not forgiven my husband for any infidelity, the day that happens, everyone already knows what I am going to do, because I do love myself. If I separated, it was not because of infidelity. We are going to be married for 7 years, stop envying and don’t tell lies.”added the ‘Magpie’.

