Julian Zucchi He already confirmed his romance with the journalist Magaly MedinaPriscila Mateo y la 'Urraca' does not fail to assure that, for her, Eslava acts in a spiteful manner for stating that they did not get even an ampay from Julian Zucchi for dating a collaborator of 'Magaly TV, la firma'.

What did Yiddá Eslava say about Magaly Medina, who called her “hurt”?

After the statements by Magaly Medinain which He questioned the way in which Yiddá Eslava referred to the ampay of Julián Zucchi and Priscila Mateothe former reality girl did not remain silent and responded to the cameras of 'Amor y fuego'. Besides, ruled out that the infidelity that caused their separation was caused by the 'Magaly TV, la firma' reporter. According to Yidda, Priscilla It didn't interfere with their relationship. and, although she is not sure how long Julián has known her, it is clear that It was not she who interfered in their sentimental bond.

YOU CAN SEE: Julián Zucchi did not rule out returning to Yiddá Eslava 2 weeks ago: “I don't know what will happen tomorrow”

“She didn't get involved in my relationship. “I don't know exactly how long ago she met Julián, but clearly he didn't get involved in my relationship,” she clarified. In addition, she gave her opinion about the link between the father of his children and the journalist: “I'm glad, there's nothing more beautiful than being in a relationship, than to feel happy. “I'm living it,” she added.

Regarding Medina's expressions, he said the following: “I think it's very easy to take a woman's integrity and turn her into a puree.. And it doesn't seem fair to me. There are already situations that I cannot tolerate, like being told that I am jealous, hurt, for seeing him kissing. “It's not true, I'm really happy with my new relationship,” she declared, visibly uncomfortable.

Yiddá Eslava ended her relationship with Julián Zucchi. Photo: Instagram

What did Yiddá Eslava say about his statements to Magaly Medina?

Slavic Yidda He assured that Magaly's production team edited what she said, in order to make her look scorned: “They edited my statements with the intention of making me look hurt and it seemed to me to be in very bad taste, to be honest, and they have continued to insist with the version that I imply that she got involved in my relationship and it is totally false. I don't know her, maybe one day I will and I don't want there to be misunderstandings, especially associated with something that I didn't say and that I always clarified.”

YOU CAN SEE: Julián Zucchi did not rule out returning to Yiddá Eslava 2 weeks ago: “I don't know what will happen tomorrow”

What did Magaly Medina say about Yiddá's accusation of editing her statements?

Magaly Medina did not hesitate to respond to Slavic Yidda after ensuring that her statements were edited: “Here we have not continued insisting with the version that she implies that (Priscila) got involved in their relationship because she later corrected herself when she realized the nonsense she was saying, when here We made it clear to you, “She retracted it and never said that again, but, for us, in the first instance, he treated her horribly.”.

“In my material that I have, in everything, it is more insulting, more derogatory and we only added a little. At no point is she polite, it makes her (Priscila) look terrible, as if she had gotten into her relationship. That's what he said in his first statements, here we don't alter anything“, declared the 'Magpie'.

#Magaly #Medina #denies #edited #statements #Yiddá #Eslava #Priscila #Mateo #quotWe #don39t #alter #anythingquot