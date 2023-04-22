Magaly Medina He responded with everything to Ethel Pozo, who recently referred to her in an interview for a local media. The host of “América hoy” said that she considers that “Urraca” criticizes her because she has something personal against her because she is the daughter of Gisela Valcárcel. Faced with her statements, Medina did not remain silent and, in her style, she clarified that nothing she says about television characters is personal.

“Nothing I do is personal. Don’t take it as such. They are not part of my affections. Ethel and all the people I criticize, mock and laugh at are not part of my closest circle. This is work, they are unknown people. I see their performance in front of cameras as public figures that they are”, explained live.

