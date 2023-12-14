Magaly Medina He responded to Alessandra Fuller after her statements about her recent friendship with the model Renato Rossini Jr. in the apartment she shared with her ex-partner Francesco Balbi. The television presenter did not accept that the influencer claimed that the images were taken out of context, therefore, she took the time to explain again everything that is seen in the videos of the report in which both were exposed.

What did Ale Fuller say about his friendship with Renato Rossini Jr.?

Actress Alessandra Fuller declared about her relationship with her son Renato Rossini for the 'Love and Fire' cameras. She stated that the images were taken out of context and that the way the report was presented is totally far from the events that really occurred in her apartment.

“One thing has nothing to do with the other. What you see on television does not necessarily do justice to reality. It is very easy to take images out of context, it is very easy to distort a situation or give it a different narrative“said the former participant of 'The Great Chef: Celebrities'.

What did Magaly Medina respond to Ale Fuller?

Magaly Medina denied Alessandra Fuller and asserted that what is shown in his ampay It has nothing far from reality; since it ensures that the images speak for themselves. The 'Urraca' reminded the actress that she and Renato were alone in the apartment all night until he left the place in the morning. In addition, she stressed that both showed a lot of trust in each other, which could be seen through the window of the place.

“What do we take out of context? We don't take anything out of context. She says that (the images) do not do justice to the truth (…). It bothers her that we have revealed something, because she was at a party with Renato and other people, and then they end up at her apartment, but the two of them are left alone, there were three people and one left (…) The two They stay there, he leaves at 7.15 am So, what have we taken out of context? He approached her to the window to kiss her, they were in trust“, said.

