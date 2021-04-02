Turn the page. The host Magaly Medina deleted all the photos she posted on Instagram throughout the years of relationship she had with her still husband Alfredo Zambrano.

The romantic images of the ex-partner disappeared from the social network after the presenter of Magaly TV, the firm announced the end of their marriage on national television, on March 30.

According to her Instagram stories, she is now in Miami, United States, where she traveled to enjoy the Easter holiday.

They were the followers of Magaly medina who noticed that he had deleted the photos with the notary. The fans of the conductor of ATV They regretted the separation from the ex-partner, but showed their support.

“You deleted the photos with the notary”, “She looked very happy with her husband but we are still with you, Magaly”, “Successes in everything, Magaly”, were some of the comments from the users.

Magaly Medina announces separation from Alfredo Zambrano

The driver Magaly medina confirmed the end of her relationship with her husband Alfredo Zambrano during the broadcast of Magaly TV, I signed it.

“I have decided to separate from my husband … I must emphasize that there are no third parties here. What I want is for Alfredo to find happiness on the road ahead and I think it’s the same thing he wants for me, ”he said.

