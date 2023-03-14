Magaly Medina He began his program by remembering the interpreter of “La pituca”, Tongo, who died on March 10 after a long fight against diabetes, kidney failure and cancer. The popular “Urraca” highlighted Abelardo Gutiérrez as the first successful youtuber in Peru thanks to his “tonglish language”, the same one that also led him to earn a name abroad. “Tongo, without a doubt, was the first successful youtuber that Peru had and his songs were really a joke because it was a mixture of poorly written and spoken English that he made viral, at a time when virals were not yet talked about. ”, he expressed.

The figure of ATV, in the same way, highlighted the achievements that Tongo obtained and the recognition that he received in the digital world for his millions of views on his videos published on YouTube. “The ‘Tonglish language’ (…) he not only laughed at the rest, but also at him, and regardless of the differences I had with him, he was a man who found a style with which he became loved and popular ”, added.