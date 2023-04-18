The driver Magaly Medina criticized Brunella Horna’s decision to step aside from “America Today.” The popular “Urraca” said in her program on Monday, April 17, that Richard Acuña’s wife would be leaving the channel 4 magazine to avoid being asked and questioned about the accusations against the former congressman. Likewise, she commented in her style on the reaction of Janet Barboza and Ethel Pozo during the broadcast of the entertainment space.

“There is so much hypocrisy on TV (…) They do not know with what face they listened to Brunella announcing that she was not going to be there, that she was going to take a while before returning to the program. I say, who is going to wonder? You have to be honest. You don’t have to pretend just because she is the wife of an Acuña,” he said live.

