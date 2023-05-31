Magaly Medina and Jefferson Farfán are facing a legal process. Let’s remember that the popular ‘Urraca’ backed ‘Foquita’ along with Yahaira Plasencia in 2019 after both have announced the end of their romance. This was not to the liking of the former Peruvian selected, who decided to file a lawsuit against the host of shows for alleged violation of her privacy. This Tuesday, May 30, the sentence that would be imposed on the presenter was going to be known, but the case took a turn.

What happened to the judge in charge of the case of Magaly Medina and Jefferson Farfán?

In a lengthy statement published by Jefferson Farfan In his official Instagram account, the former Peruvian selected player announced that the judge Dr. Rosario Mercedes Mitacc Parra, in charge of her case with Magaly Medina, was removed and Dr. Marcela Virginia Bellido Luna has been appointed in her place.

It should be noted that Dr. Caroline Melissa Tello Meses, supernumerary judge of the Sixteenth Criminal Liquidating Court of Lima, also changed her role.

Given this, Farfán was outraged and hinted that there would be corruption in the legal process. “I see myself in the need to make the corresponding public complaint before such a crude and notorious delaying maneuver that threatens the correct administration of justice without the slightest objection, because the exclusive change of the two judges who saw the proceedings is not a mere coincidence. proceedings filed against Magaly Medina,” said farfan.

Along these lines, the former soccer player indicated that he visited the new magistrate in charge of his legal process with Magaly Medina, and that she informed him that she would not read or issue a sentence against the popular “Urraca” this Tuesday, May 30.

What did Magaly say after learning that Farfán visited the new judge in charge of his case?

In the latest edition of her program broadcast this past Monday, May 29, Magaly Medina announced that not only Jefferson Farfan He visited the new judge in charge of his case, but also went to the premises of the National Board of Justice together with his lawyer. In this regard, the TV host was surprised by the actions of “Jeffry”.

“I find it disturbing because she went to the new judge to ask: ‘I want them to sentence him.’ It is not like that, Who are you? Wait your turn, since this judge has to find out about all the files and about so many trials that she must have ”, indicated the show host.

