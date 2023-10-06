Magaly Medina spoke on her program this Thursday, October 5, about the recent return of Michelle Soifer to ‘This is war’. The ATV presenter did not hesitate to criticize the singer because she, on repeated occasions, stated that she would not return to said reality show to continue with her artistic career. Last October 4, the former ‘Combate’ participant was presented as a ‘history’ of the space hosted by Johanna San Miguel and Renzo Schuller. In addition, the ‘Magpie’ reminded Michelle of old statements in which she refused to return to reality shows.

“It seems that her musical career, those great tours that she hallucinated, do not exist. All her music, everything she has recorded has not transcended. She usually happens, the world of music and art is hard, it is very cruel. So what did she do? Return to ‘This is war’. She had to eat her pride and return even though she had cheated on them. Again in the reality show, it seems that her musical career is not going anywhere, so she always has to return to the ‘old reliable’“, expressed the figure of ‘Magaly TV, the firm’.

