Magaly Medina He began his program this Monday, September 18, commenting on the interview that Aldo Miyashiro and Érika Villalobos gave in ‘El reventonazo de la Chola’. True to her style, the ATV presenter not only questioned that both actors decided to work together despite Miyashiro’s ampay in 2022, but also criticized that in all América TV programs they came out to defend the aforementioned artists for sitting face to face. face with Ernesto Pimentel.

“This whole drama that they are selling with a lot of morbidness seems like a joke to me and they still don’t want to be criticized. The entire channel 4 has formed a brotherhood, made a solid band and they have come out to defend them, to victimize both. They are the Perfect family“said the show host.