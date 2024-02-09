Christian Dominguez, a well-known figure in Peruvian entertainment, recently unleashed a wave of comments after declaring himself a public “product”, incapable of failing in the eyes of his followers and the media. As expected, the TV host, Magaly Medina, He did not hesitate to comment on the statements of the leader of the Great International Orchestra and criticized him for his attempt at victimization after the large amount of criticism for the exposure of his infidelity to Pamela Franco.

What did Christian Domínguez say?

In an exclusive interview with a local media, Christian Dominguez He shared his feelings regarding the constant criticism and infidelity scandals that surround him. He noted that, to the public and the media, he is treated more like a “product” than a human being, which puts him under constant pressure to maintain an image of an infallible person.

Christian Domínguez spoke after his infidelity to Pamela Franco. Photo: Instagram/Christian Domínguez

Dominguez, who has been at the center of controversy over his relationships, especially with Pamela Franco, expressed frustration over the lack of understanding of the mistakes anyone could make.

“I have been a product for years, I cannot make mistakes, I cannot fail, I cannot make mistakes, I cannot. Just as a product, people are going to attack me and attack me if I'm wrong. Attack and attack until you can't, until they have nothing to say. That's how cold they see me, here it doesn't matter if this product has a family, has children, has parents, here nothing matters, no one is going to think about my family, it's not my children or me.”, he declared to Expreso.

What did Magaly Medina say to Christian Domínguez?

Magaly Medina, known for her critical role in entertainment journalism in Peru, was quick to respond to Domínguez's statements. In her program, 'Magaly TV, la firma', 'Urraca' criticized Domínguez's position of victimization, arguing that as a public figure she must assume responsibility for his actions and understand that his actions have consequences.

“Cynical people can speak with complete sangfroid, I couldn't. This man, in his desire to continue victimizing himself, says that he is a 'product', that no one will forgive his mistake and that they will continue to attack him. Look, Christian Domínguez, at you and all the liars: the one who had to think about his family is you; The one who had to think about his children was you; The one who had to think about his wife was you, not us. You promised him respect and commitment. Don't throw the ball at us about an obligation that was entirely your responsibility.i”, expressed the 'Magpie'.

“Now he is victimized, if you didn't care (your family), what will the rest care about. You haven't respected any woman you've been with, I mean, what can you expect from the rest? Cynical and cheeky people are unbearable“, concluded the ATV figure.

