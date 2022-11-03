Magaly Medina He spoke about the celebration of Christian Domínguez for his three years of relationship with Pamela Franco. The driver was furious when she found out that the cumbia singer gave his girlfriend a symbolic ring, despite the fact that he is still married.

He assured that the interpreter did the same with his ex-partners and described the fact as a falsehood. “When you want to get married, first you divorce the previous one and, second, you give her the engagement ring, you are not giving her rings without first divorcing you, because that is a big lie, a farce… She has been promising that to all women…“, he expressed. VIDEO: ATV