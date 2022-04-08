Nothing is silent! Magaly Medina not only did he take a few minutes of his program to comment on the political situation that our country is experiencing with the latest events, but he also elaborated on everything that this has brought as a tail. Among these issues, he crudely commented on the official statement released by the University Sports Club reaffirming its position of having the player Andy Polo in its matches.

As it is recalled, the athlete was denounced by his ex-partner and still wife, Génesis Alarcón, for physical and psychological abuse and economic abandonment of their two minor children, several weeks ago. Also, in February of this year he was removed from the American team Portland Timbers of Major League Soccer, in which he was hired, due to these scandals.

On this occasion, the journalist Magaly Medina said: “How do I take it? As a joke, as a joke, as a slap to our credulity ”, after reading in the document that his hiring was still standing based on the fact that the soccer player had already reconciled with the mother of his little ones. Likewise, she limited: “Taking advantage of the fact that we are all thinking about social revolts. In the southern unemployment, in all the convulsion that there is in Ica, how convulsed some regions are. They thought this was going to go unnoticed.”

Angie Jibaja apologized to Magaly Medina for her words

The model Angie Jibaja surprised more than one by providing a report to the program “Magaly TV, the firm” where she details the long time she has been without being able to see her two heirs due to all the legal problems in which she continues with the father of them, Jean Paul Santa Maria. In addition, she talked about the fights that she had with the presenter Magaly Medina.

Magaly Medina clarifies that Josimar is not the first to venture into the sale of dressing for ceviche

The host Magaly Medina once again referred to the product that the singer Josimar has launched for sale: his tiger milk with various flavors. On this occasion, the communicator assured that this was not an invention of the artist who lives in the United States, and much less was he the creator of this idea, since the promoter was Arturo ‘Conejo’ Alberca, who has been selling this product since 2014.

In this way, he did not hesitate to mock and assert in all sarcasm: “I love discovering his lies.” For more details, the production team of the program “Magaly TV, la firma” sought out Alfonso ‘Puchungo’ Yánez who said that he knew the owner of Ceviche Jax and only hired the salsero to advertise the bottles, just as the footballer did. sometime.