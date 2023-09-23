Magaly Medina He used a few minutes of his program to disseminate Rosángela Espinoza’s report in his press conference. The ‘Urraca’ was amazed by the advice that the member of ‘This is war’ on the premmises. “Advice from the great speaker Rosángela Espinoza. A creature knows that and much more. Tip number two, if you have a project, don’t tell anyone because of the bad energy. Where do you study to learn that? “You are going to scam some poor students who are hungry for knowledge.”said the ATV figure.

“This girl will know about social networks and works in television. Young people say ‘dad, give me my 70 solcitos’ and it turns out that they have nothing, they feel cheated. There is a TikTok in which a girl says ‘my savings'”, he noted.

