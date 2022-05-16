They sheltered her! Magaly Medina He uploaded some images that show the family moments with his parents and brothers that they shared during the marriage of his niece Susana Medina. In addition, the ATV presenter showed details of what the dress she wore for said event was like.

What he did not expect was that his followers are aware of all the data and will find that other famous Peruvians had worn the same outfit in other previous events. Among those mentioned are the reality girls Allison Pastor, Tepha Loza and the model Camila Writensaccording to the Instarándula entertainment platform.

YOU CAN SEE: Magaly Medina shines with her brothers: “My father accompanied by his six children”

What images did the fans of Magaly Medina find?

Users who were at the La Rosa Náutica restaurant, which was the place where the event of her brother’s daughter took place, captured the host Magaly Medina and immediately shared the image to Samuel Suarezwho shared the screenshot of the shipment assuring: “ Ratujas Ratentas to Magaly on the day of a relative’s wedding, although the dress was already scanned by the hairy rats ”.

In the following stories, the communicator taught who were the Peruvian models who also wore this garment on occasions prior to the television presenter. The list of those who wore the same outfit is made up of Tepha Loza, Allison Pastor and Camila Escribans.

Allison Pastor, Camila Escribans and Tepha Loza wear the same dress as Maritza Mendoza. Photo: Allison Pastor/Camila Escribans/Tepha Loza/Instagram

However, what is most striking is that fellow youtuber Magaly Medina has always stood out for her good taste and exclusivity when dressing. Something that did not happen this time.

YOU CAN SEE: Giuliana Rengifo denies Magaly and talks about Alfredo Zambrano: “I never entered his house hooded”

Who is the designer of the famous dress?

Although the dress worn by Magaly Medina has already been seen on other bodies, it does not go unnoticed due to its beauty. And it is that she was not made by just anyone, but by a well-known Peruvian designer in our country and internationally as Maritza Mendoza.

The Ayacucho artist has dressed many misses who participate worldwide and also famous international personalities. Hours before the marriage, the popular “Urraca” posted some videos of her meeting with the dressmaker at her main care and clothing store.

Magaly Medina talks about a possible infidelity of Alfredo Zambrano

The host Magaly Medina and her husband Alfredo Zambrano have shown how well they maintain their relationship, after the two times they have taken time; However, the journalist is clear that she cannot put her hands in the fire for anyone.

Magaly Medina reveals that she would not forgive Alfredo Zambrano’s infidelity. Photo: composition Magaly Medina/Instagram

In that sense, he stated for an interview he gave to Somos magazine: “ I’d be the first to ‘tear it apart and throw it to the dogs ”.

Magaly Medina shows expensive clothes acquired in the United States

The journalist went on vacation to the United States with her husband, Alfredo Zambrano. Despite being on break with her program, she did not move away from her Instagram followers, since she shared her activities in that country through the social network. Likewise, she detailed what were the clothes that she bought from exclusive brands during her trip.

Magaly Medina attacks the presenters of América Televisión

After Josimar’s latest controversy with migrations, the salsero offered an interview to the program “On everyone’s lips”. However, Magaly Medina attacked the hosts of América Televisión for her position on controversial issues. “They are used to it. They have made that philosophy a style of making television. They interviewed Gino Pesaressi, it’s as if I interviewed the ‘magpie’ (stuffed toy from his set). Valeria Piazza, what can I tell you? I see her at noon talking about shows. Excuse me, viewers, but what’s wrong with you? Why torture the viewers like this? If they put Brunella on the side…” she mentioned.

Magaly Medina boasts advances of her new house

The presenter of shows attended the place where they are building their new house. Through social networks, Magaly Medina said that she went in the company of her husband, Alfredo Zambrano, to the property to review the progress of the work in Surco. Likewise, she revealed that she hopes to move before the end of the year holidays with the notary, since she has not shared a house until now because she wants to decorate it to her liking.