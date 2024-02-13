Magaly Medina He took advantage of the latest edition of his program 'Magaly TV, la firma' to comment on the controversial interview with Pamela Franco. Let us remember that the cumbia singer told Maria Pia Copello all the details of her secret romance with the soccer player Christian Cueva. In this regard, the popular 'Urraca' expressed her disagreement with the questions that María Pía asked her and criticized her, without caring that there is a friendship between them. Next, we tell you what questions Copello asked Franco.

YOU CAN SEE: Pamela Franco reacts LIVE to Christian Cueva's statement about his romance

What did Magaly Medina say about the questions that María Pía Copello asked Pamela Franco?

True to his style, Magaly Medina He began his program last Monday, February 12, pointing out that he needed to ask more questions to Pamela Franco about his romance with Christian Cueva.

But this did not stop there, the popular 'Urraca' confronted the host of 'Mande qué mande', María Pía Copello, for not insisting that the cumbia singer explain some curious facts about her relationship with the former Alianza Lima midfielder.

“She (Pamela Franco) wanted to talk about it, what she lacked was an interviewer who was more incisive in getting the details out of her. “I think María Pía Copello was too nervous,” said Medina about the figure of América TV.

After that, Medina announced what questions he would have asked the cumbia singer: “How did Cueva know Pamela Franco's bank account transfer number? What were those trips with Cueva like? Where were they both staying? Did she stay in the house where Cueva lived with his wife in Brazil? or in Russia?

YOU CAN SEE: Pamela Franco confirmed that Christian Cueva did pay her 280 soles: “To relax with a friend”

What questions did María Pía Copello ask Pamela Franco in 'Mande que mande?

Maria Pia Copello He began by asking Pamela Franco about the acts of infidelity of her daughter's father, Christian Dominguez. Then, he asked him what his connection was with Christian Cueva.

In that sense, Pamela Franco answered these questions related to the steering wheel: When and how did you meet him? Did you have a romantic relationship with him? What was your secret romance with him like while you were married? What did he promise you? Did you fall in love with him? Would you share a romantic bond again? with him? Why did he make a transfer of 280 soles to your bank account?

Pamela Franco confirmed romance with Christian Cueva in an interview on 'Mande qué mande'. Photo: LR composition/América TV/GLR Archive

What did Pamela Franco say about her romance with Christian Cueva?

Pamela Francorevealed that he metChristian Cuevain 2018 during a meeting. From there they started talking and then began a romance.

“I got involved with him and we went back and forth. It was a very complicated issue because he lied to me. He told me one thing and another came out. At that moment in my life, I believed that story… He showed me chats, he taught me things that made me think it was true. I was 28 years old at the time… I'm not going to justify myself, I'm telling things as they are… He told me that he was not with his partner (Pamela López). I made a whole movie for myself. “It was something toxic… I walked away 1,000 times… But he was always there… I felt excited… I was wrong, he has no other explanation,” she said.Frank.

“I walked away (from Christian Cueva), then I realized that I was not the third in contention (in the relationship between Pamela López and Christian Cueva), but the fourth, the fifth and the sixth,” Franco added.

#Magaly #Medina #confronts #María #Pía #Copello #interview #Pamela #Franco #incisive