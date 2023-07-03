Magaly Medina He has spent more than 25 years on television, but he is aware that times change and public tastes too. Thus, in a recent interview he reflected on his work and how he intends to face the competition against the many streaming platforms that are currently alternatives to traditional TV. Likewise, she told some details of the new proposal that will fulfill one of her biggest pending issues, as she herself considers it.

Why is Magaly Medina worried about her work?

The host of “Magaly TV, the firm” He spoke about the current situation on Peruvian television, since he considered the new entertainment platforms, such as Netflix, Disney +, Amazon Prime, among others, the causes of the loss of audience. Despite still keeping his most loyal viewers, Medina does not sit on his laurels and is looking for a way to remain current.

“The television business is going down a lot. Streaming now competes with us in open signal in a ruthless way, and it has definitely taken away many viewers (…) In my case, I am a current character on the screen, however, I consider that other platforms must be explored and ways to reach another audience or the same audience that consumes TV“, he declared to Infobae.

What will the Magaly Medina podcast be about?

The controversial TV presenter revealed that making a podcast is one of her projects that she has pending, due to the tightness of her times, and that she will soon be able to make it a reality. She recalled her time on the radio a few years ago and detailed what her proposal will be about.

“I did it (work on the radio) for a few years of my life and I loved it. I wanted to do it again, but unfortunately, due to the schedules and the complexity of my time, I could not (…) I am 60 years old, I have I have lived to the full and I continue to live like this, I have had falls, bad times, failures, disappointments, I have cried, I have laughed, I have loved, I believe that all that accumulation of life experience that I have, I can turn it over so that others who listen to me can have a course”he added.