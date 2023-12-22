Magaly Medina He gave his opinion on the long-awaited wedding of Deyvis Orosco and Cassandra Sánchez De Lamadrid, last Thursday, December 21. The show host, despite the fact that she criticized the preparations for this celebration on several occasions, did not hesitate to compliment the dress of her former friend's daughter. Jessica Newton. The singer from Grupo Néctar and the businesswoman enjoyed an intimate ceremony accompanied by friends and family at the facilities of a well-known hotel in the Miraflores district.

On the night of Thursday, December 21, the guests at the wedding dressed up Cassandra Sanchez and Deyvis Orosco dressed in blue, as a rule of the dress code that was specified in the wedding report, while the guests came wearing black suits. As the night went by, some videos of the private ceremonywhich was attended by various characters from the show.

The couple's followers were able to appreciate, thanks to social networks, the most important moments of this special date: the arrival of the bride and groom at the altar, the wedding vows, the first dance as spouses and the entire party after the ceremony that took place. place at the Belmont Miraflores Park hotel.

Did Magaly Medina compliment Cassandra Sánchez's dress?

The host Magaly Medina He always expressed the affection he has for Cassandra Sánchez De Lamadrid, which is how he gave his opinion about the celebration held just hours before his program. She noticed that the singer's now wife's dress had a certain similarity to the one her mother wore, Jessica Newtonthe day he got married because he was religious, and said that he thought it was a wise gesture.

“The dress reminded me of the wedding dress she wore when her mother, Jessica Newton, got married for religious reasons. That high, high collar was like a kind of tribute to her mother. I thought it was a nice gesture, a significant detail, that little raised collar. The designer of the dress was Cinthia Vigil“said the show host.

