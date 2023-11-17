Magaly Medina responded to Jefferson Farfan, who a few days ago made some publications on his social networks, in which he would have referred to a producer of a showbiz program who would have tried to negotiate with him. Many pointed out that these posts would be related to the ATV host, since the former soccer player won a trial against her on Tuesday, November 14. After that, the entertainment journalist took a few minutes of her television space and challenged the former member of Alianza Lima to reveal all the alleged conversations.

YOU CAN SEE: Magaly Medina and her STRONG RESPONSE to a user who called her husband Alfredo a ‘huachafo’

What did Jefferson Farfán say about a producer?

A few days ago, former athlete Jefferson Farfán once again made people talk, as he published on his social networks the images of what would be some chats with the producer of a space dedicated to entertainment issues. In that sense, due to its legal issue with Magaly Medinait was said that this publication was a hint directed at her.

Jefferson Farfán showed chats. Photo: Instagram capture/Jefferson Farfán

“A little while ago, through a mutual friend, a showbiz television show producer sent me this message”, he indicates in his first Instagram story. Later, she taught a conversation: “I just finished talking to… Tell me the date, place and time, who is ready to talk, smooth things over and listen to requests”. After the screenshot, she added: “Draw your own conclusions.”

YOU CAN SEE: Farfán revealed that Magaly’s producer had tried to negotiate with him: “I’m not going to the arrangement”

What did Magaly Medina respond to Jefferson Farfán?

Magaly Medina referred to the stories that the ‘Foquita’ published only a few days ago, as it was indicated that they would be indirect for her. For this reason, the ‘Magpie’ did not remain silent and she responded in the last part of her program. In addition, she tried to minimize what the former national team player does on his social networks, claiming that he is missing in the media. But that’s not all, since she challenged him to show the material he had.

“From here I see that it says a forwarded message, I don’t understand much, I don’t know why it says a little doll covering its mouth, the press has taken it as a producer who should be linked to this program. Almost and he didn’t answer you either, and get everything you want. You have conversations, get them out“, she expressed very uncomfortable.

#Magaly #Medina #challenges #Jefferson #Farfán #show #alleged #chats #producer #quotTake #wantquot