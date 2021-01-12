Television host Magaly Medina returned to the small screen this Monday January 11, for the third season of his show business.

After taking a short vacation abroad, which was interrupted by the new restrictions against COVID-19, the presenter prepared to return to ATV.

Through his social networks, he was happy for the reception that the premiere had. She shared in her stories of Instagram the tuning figures of the television space.

As shown, Magaly TV, the firm registered 10.2 rating points, so his show became the most viewed on ATV.

“Magaly TV, the firm returned to its usual schedule. We’re going for more ”, he wrote about an image in the aforementioned social network.

Magaly Medina confirms entry of JB to ATV

In conversations with a local media outlet, Magaly Medina confirmed that Jorge Benavides will be part of the ATV family after his sudden departure from Latina.

As it is remembered, it was learned that JB’s wasap was no longer on the San Felipe avenue channel in 2021. In this regard, it was not known where the actor and his cast were going to land.

“We spoke on the phone. I already welcomed him. You just need to sign your contract “, he declared Magaly for El popular.

